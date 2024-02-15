iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.20

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 12822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,552,000 after buying an additional 867,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.