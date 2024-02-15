iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.