iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 12.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $275.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,888. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $277.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.