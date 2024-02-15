iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,154 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $135,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $106.39. 432,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,032. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

