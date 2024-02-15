Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

IVDA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 31,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,363. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions ( NASDAQ:IVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

