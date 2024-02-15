Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JACK opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,176 shares of company stock worth $1,502,063 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

