James M. Collingsworth Buys 30,101 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $769.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

