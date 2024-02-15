Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 33,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

