JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Plans $1.58 Interim Dividend

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

