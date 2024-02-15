Jeremy Whitley Purchases 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($58,916.39).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JII traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 932 ($11.77). The company had a trading volume of 61,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The stock has a market capitalization of £680.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7,762.32 and a beta of 0.50. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 764 ($9.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 942 ($11.90). The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 22.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 920.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 875.66.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

