Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 89.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $42,563.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,985.57 or 0.99950392 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013278 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00180937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00487225 USD and is down -19.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118,622.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

