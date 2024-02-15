Jet2 (LON:JET2) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.
Jet2 Stock Up 2.3 %
LON JET2 traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,356 ($17.13). 1,103,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.81, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,285.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72).
Jet2 Company Profile
