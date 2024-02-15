Jet2 (LON:JET2) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

Jet2 Stock Up 2.3 %

LON JET2 traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,356 ($17.13). 1,103,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.81, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,285.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

