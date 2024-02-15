JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.8 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58 to $0.60 EPS.

FROG opened at $37.09 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,138 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

