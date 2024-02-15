JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

FROG stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

