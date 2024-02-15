JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.0 million to $428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.82 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity

FROG opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.