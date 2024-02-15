JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.0 million to $428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.82 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.
In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
