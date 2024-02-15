John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,130,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

