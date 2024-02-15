Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.47. 969,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

