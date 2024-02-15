Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.26. 799,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

