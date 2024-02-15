Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

