Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 18,228 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,170,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.14. 1,865,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,255. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

