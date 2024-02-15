Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. 2,209,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,539. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

