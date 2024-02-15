Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,508 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

KR traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 1,309,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,927. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

