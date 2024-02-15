Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 520 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HSY traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.32. 284,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

