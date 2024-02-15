Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.09. 90,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

