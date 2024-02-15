Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.50. 273,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,680. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

