JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $176.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $506.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
