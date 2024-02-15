JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.63

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 296324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
