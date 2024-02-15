Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

KAI stock opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.90. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $315.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

