Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 111,892 Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $717,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance
Tristar Acquisition I stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.
Tristar Acquisition I Profile
Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.
