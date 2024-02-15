Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

