Karpus Management Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth $593,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WEL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.