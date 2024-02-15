Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 582,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.29 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

