Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 5,010 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 306,680 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 297,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

