Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.06% of Cetus Capital Acquisition worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 950.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 31.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 45.7% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Cetus Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

