Karpus Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.