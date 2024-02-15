Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $83.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,147 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

