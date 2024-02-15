Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 39,651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 827,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $153.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

