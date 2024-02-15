Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 302,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,871. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

