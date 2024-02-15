Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 488,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,374. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

