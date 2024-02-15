Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 366,314 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 529,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,332. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

