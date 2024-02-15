Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 0.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $84,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 551,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

