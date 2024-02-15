Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $154.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $154,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $433.42. 18,785,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,528,059. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $439.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.42.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

