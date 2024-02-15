Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.25. 1,076,760 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

