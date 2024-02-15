Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $33.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,543 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. 4,812,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,452. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.