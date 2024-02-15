Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $37.95 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,573. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

