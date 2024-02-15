Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $14.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,292,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,708 shares of company stock worth $367,783,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

