Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,030,501 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 408.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,501 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 131,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

