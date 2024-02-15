Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,512 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 504,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

