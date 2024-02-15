Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

VO stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $236.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

