Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 150,733 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,733 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,003. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

